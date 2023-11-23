Kelly brings junior representative netball program to Coolamon athletes

A relocation and an under 11s game was all it took for Maree Kelly to dive head first into her latest netball project.
A self-confessed netball nut, Kelly has been involved in representative netball for over a decade, working with programs in Lake Cargelligo, Barellan, and Leeton before arriving in Coolamon this year.
Watching the young Hoppers game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, Kelly said she could see a wealth of talent in Coolamon, and wants to give young players the chance for a representative team.
"I've been coaching representative netball across the region since 2012, and traditionally I travel hundreds of kilometres to coach the kids and most often, especially now, they're not mine," Kelly said.
"This year, in 2023, I coached in Leeton which isn't too far, it's probably the closest I've been but I just think that we could do better.
"I went down to the local netball here in Coolamon, and I've been down to a few of the junior games and there is a lot of talent locally.
"I just think it's a great opportunity to give the kids the opportunity to have the representative experience.
"It's not all about netball, it's about having friendships with people who you would have never normally crossed paths with, and making memories, and having good times."
Leading Leeton's under 17s to be runners up at the 2023 State Titles, Kelly is coming into the side hot off a big year.
Starting first with the under 12s team, they're also exploring opportunities for under 14 and under 17 players.
Kelly said under 12s is the priority, future proofing representative netball in town.
"It's about having a starting point," Kelly said.
"We also have a 14s and 17s side, those girls we didn't get any interest locally, which is fine, normally you find players who are in the older age groups if they're interested in representative netball they're already involved in a program somewhere.
"So the decision was made to kick off with the 12s to have a starting point and we're hopeful that by starting with the 12s, the next year we'll have 12s and 13s, and we'll grow them through our own program."
With nominations closing on Friday November 24, ahead of trials on Sunday November 26, Kelly said there's been a great response to the program so far.
Strong numbers from both in and out of town, Kelly said they'll narrow down nominees to a team following the trial.
"Obviously it can be quite hard to get into a representative team, so it's good to see that people are willing to put their trust in us and follow us across to Coolamon to make the representative season happen in 2024," she said.
Excited for what lies ahead for the program, Kelly said there's a full-circle feeling to it all as her daughters sign on as coaches alongside her.
Her eldest daughter, Sheridan Valenta, will take on the 17s with Deanna Stenhouse on to assist, meanwhile her youngest Libby Kelly will take on 12s.
Kelly said she's excited to bring more players the opportunity to experience higher level netball, and is eager to watch as the program grows.
"I had plenty of interest for 14s and 17s from away, but I think it's important that we start at a local level, so we're kicking off with 12s and the more airplay we get, the more excited the community become about playing representative netball locally," she said.
"I was blown away with their netball, we've got a really strong starting point."
