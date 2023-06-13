There were winners from across the Riverina region this weekend as the states best netballers competed in the Senior State Titles.
Narrandera Netball Association was crowned winners of the under 17s division four competition in Newcastle, after losing just one game across the three day event.
Coach Brendon Colvin said the success has come from the hard work of his team.
"They girls did the hard work, I just put them onto the court, they do everything else," Colvin said.
"The one thing I took out of it was they never gave up.
"On their first day they lost a game and I thought, oh no, we're not in that, but they never gave up, and then all of a sudden a few things went their way on day two, and the team that was in front of them lost a couple of games, so then I go, now we're in with a chance.
"They had to play first and second on day three, which were really, really tough games, and then they won those by one point and by two points, and they just didn't give up."
After winning the 2022 Title also, Colvin said five of the girls returned to the side this year.
With a mixture of new and returning players in the team, he said the girls seamlessly linked up throughout their preparations for the competition.
Colvin said heading into the weekend he knew he had strong side and believed they'd likely win approximately 90 per cent of their games.
"That'd put them in the top three, top five, so that's what we were aiming for, so for them to pull out the win, I was just gobsmacked," he said.
Leeton Netball Association under 17s were runners up in the division three competition, with Wagga winning both the division two under 15 and 17s fixtures.
Tumut Netball Association, though not finding the top of the ladder, were awarded the Spirit Award for their Netty Vibes across the weekend.
Engaging with their opponents and building an entertaining social media presence via TikTok, the club was recognised for their enthusiasm for the event.
Griffith, Temora, West Wyalong, and Barellan and District Netball Associations all had teams competing at the Senior State Titles also.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
