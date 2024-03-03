Something in the waters as hope stirred despite ongoing lake contamination

An advocate of a popular Riverina lake hit with ongoing blue green algal blooms has expressed mixed emotions as the blooms continue into autumn even as he works on a fresh strategy to clear the waters.
In mid-January, Wagga City Council warned the public to stay out of the waters of Lake Albert after it issued a red alert for blue green algae, despite being barely a week after it applied Waterzyme, a groundbreaking new treatment to fight the algae.
When added to water, Waterzyme binds to the BGA, causing it to clump and sink to the bottom of the water within just days, starving the bacteria of light and killing it.
But Lake Albert advocate and Wagga councillor Mick Henderson is disappointed that after almost two months of treatment, the water body remains under red alert for BGA blooms despite a major experiment to undertake landmark blooms on the waters.
In early January, a groundbreaking new bio-friendly treatment for BGA was let loose in the waters of Lake Albert following an agreement between Waterzyme and the Council.
But despite promising signs in recent weeks, the treatment was not able to overcome the algae and see the red alert status removed.
"I'm disappointed it wasn't reopened," Cr Henderson said.
Cr Henderson is also the commodore of the Wagga Boat Club and said just the other day they were forced to pull the pin on a water skiing event at the lake.
He said ever since the council issued a red alert for the lake in January, local businesses have seen a downturn in trade and said it's costing the local economy.
However, he said it was not all bad news and that the water would have returned to amber alert status weeks ago had it not been for some visible BGA blooms.
"The [blue green algae] cell count has actually fallen to amber alert over the last four weeks," he said.
"But because there is still one visual bloom out there, the council can't reopen the lake due to government protocol."
To clarify, the council has not officially closed the lake, however it's red alert warning advises the public that the water body is considered to be unsuitable for water contact activities such as swimming, bathing, sailing, skiing and other direct water-contact sports.
With the summer now officially over and the cooler weather soon set to roll in, Cr Henderson is fighting to tackle the remaining algal blooms with a fresh approach.
He is now working to isolate the blooms and treat them with Waterzyme in the hopes that the lake may soon fully reopen to the public.
On Sunday, Cr Henderson showed The Daily Advertiser a cordoned off section in the lake's northeastern corner.
"We're opening and shutting that [section] depending which way the wind is blowing, in an effort to contain it in there so we can treat it over a couple-day period," he said.
"I think once we get rid of this algal bloom, the lake will reopen."
Mr Henderson said there are still about two months of good conditions for events on the lake and is hopeful the treatment will keep the blooms away.
"Hopefully, with a bit of spot treatment, the lake will stay open for the rest of [the season]," he said.
It comes as Wagga Sailing Club chair Garry Williams called for changes to the blue green algae classification process for Lake Albert.
"On any large water body - like Blowering Dam or large estuaries - from time to time there are algal blooms.
"And in those larger water bodies, there are warnings about the algae, but it doesn't restrict people from utilising the whole waterway.
"So there may be an opportunity for a different way of classifying the lake and the algae situation in such a way that people can be warned that there is either [just] a floating component of algae - which does move around with the wind - or that the lake is completely unsafe - or that that people need to consider not having activities in areas where the bloom has concentrated."
Mr Williams suggested the classification process, which relies heavily on the visual sightings of blue green algae, could be changed so that the public are more aware of what algal blooms mean for water quality and thus enabling people to consider using southern sections of the lake like Apex Park or the Boat Club while a bloom may be located further north.
While he said he "really doesn't know the answer to that issue," he does remain hopeful a way can be found so that the public can make "more informed decisions" rather than thinking the whole lake is out-of-bounds.
"It's almost like saying there is a snake in the backyard, so don't come into this property," Mr Williams said.
"Well, there might be a snake in the backyard, but that doesn't mean it's in the front yard."
Meanwhile, reflecting on how the council's efforts to combat BGA this summer have played out, Cr Henderson believes the Waterzyme treatment should have been applied much earlier in the season.
"If we go ahead with the same treatment next [time] we need to start it a lot sooner like in October or November," he said.
"We started behind the eight-ball this [summer], with the algal bloom already well and truly advanced."
