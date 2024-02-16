The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gorrel excited for Asgarda's big moment in Country Championships qualifier

MM
By Matt Malone
February 16 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel spends some quality time with Asgarda on Friday ahead of the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel spends some quality time with Asgarda on Friday ahead of the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier. Picture by Les Smith

WITH his stable firing and on track to record his most successful season yet, Doug Gorrel admits his decision to move to Wagga has been a success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.