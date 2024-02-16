Gorrel excited for Asgarda's big moment in Country Championships qualifier

WITH his stable firing and on track to record his most successful season yet, Doug Gorrel admits his decision to move to Wagga has been a success.
But that success could reach a whole new level if in-form mare Asgarda can take the next step in Sunday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury.
Gorrel has already trained 14 winners in a season that's just turned past halfway.
It comes after he took a gamble to pack up his fledging Canberra stable to return to his Wagga roots at the end of the 2022-23 season and take up the yard made vacant by Chris Heywood.
The move hasn't been without it's ups and downs, with Gorrel lucky to walk away from a truck accident 12 months ago that claimed the life of one of his racehorses.
But he heads to Albury on Sunday excited for what could be one of biggest moments of his training career.
"I'll tell you on Sunday afternoon if it's the biggest but it certainly would be one of the most exciting because we've got a genuine contender in a good race," Gorrel said.
"For that reason it's certainly pretty exciting to have a nice horse in a nice race for a nice bunch of guys and girls."
Gorrel, who only took out his professional trainer's licence about nine years ago in Canberra, is not yet daring to dream.
"No I haven't had a chance to really wander off. I'm flat out and haven't had a chance to wander off," he said.
"I do get a bit nervous pre-race, right at the death so I'm sure there will be a few butterflies there but we can't do any more so there's no point worrying about it.
"Now it's up to Kayla in the run but they seem to get on really well."
Kayla Nisbet is no stranger to SDRA Country Championships success and she sticks with Asgarda on Sunday.
The four-year-old has drawn ideally in barrier four and TAB have her as the $6.00 equal second elect.
She returned with an impressive win at Wagga last week and Gorrel believes he could not have Asgarda any better heading into Sunday.
"She's really good. We can't have her any better I don't think. She'll go to the race at the top of her game really. It's just luck in running now, I guess," Gorrel said.
"She seems well, bright and alert. I'm looking forward to it. It should be exciting.
"She's a very smart horse. This prep she's been a lot more sensible than she has before. She seems a lot happier and a kinder mare. She was a bit of an aggressive mare in other preps but she seems a real little sweetheart now. She seems to enjoy her racing and enjoy her life. Touch wood a happy horse equals a good performance.
"She's certainly in form. Her trial win was super and her race win was super. So she's certainly in form.
"She hasn't won the races that a few of the others have, highways etc but she hasn't been there either. We've been very kind to her placement wise and hopefully that equates to her stepping up.
"It's definitely her hardest test to date but she's in good form and she's happy so you can't do much more."
Yenda's Lance Gilbert bred Asgarda and races the mare with his mates and Kooringal Stud.
It's the first horse Gorrel has trained for Gilbert and he's hoping they've got plenty of good times ahead.
"We've taken our time with her. Lance and his team have been happy for us to take our time with her and hopefully now they reap the rewards," he said.
"She's furnished into a real little professional this time. Kayla Nisbet keeps telling us she's got a real nice race in her so I hope she's talking about the Country Championships on Sunday.
"She should go pretty good, she's got no excuses from a good draw. Draws are so important in these good race and she's drawn so well. She can possie up anywhere, if we slightly miss it, it won't matter.
"With an even amount of luck, she'll give a good account of herself. If she runs into a couple better on the day than so be it. But it's exciting, we've got a real live chance in a good race."
