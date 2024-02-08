The Daily Advertiser
Photos

'She just blew them away': Asgarda primed for Country Championships assault

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 8 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 5:35pm
Kayla Nisbet guides Asgarda to an easy win in the Country Championship Preview Class Four Handicap (1300m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
WAGGA mare Asgarda stormed into Country Championships contention with a dominant first-up victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

