The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councillor's concern as Defence reveals details on Wagga Airport's future

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of defence representatives Celia Perkins (R) and Dan Fankhauser discussed the future of Wagga Airport at the senate estimates hearing in federal parliament on Wednesday. Picture contributed
Department of defence representatives Celia Perkins (R) and Dan Fankhauser discussed the future of Wagga Airport at the senate estimates hearing in federal parliament on Wednesday. Picture contributed

A former Wagga mayor and serving councillor have raised concern after new details emerged about plans for the future of Wagga Airport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.