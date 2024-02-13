Leaders looking for airport lease answers as Defence fronts Senate

There are hopes that Wagga Airport will be raised in Senate Estimates hearings on Wednesday amid ongoing negotiations between Wagga City Council and the Department of Defence to renew the 50-year lease.
Council has been looking for a solution for years as the half-century agreement rapidly runs out.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said the airport lease is "important" to Wagga and the wider region as he revealed on Tuesday he has raised the issue ahead of the hearings.
"I have asked that certain questions be put to Defence in relation to the airport lease, the length of that lease ... to see where the government is at," Mr McCormack said.
"Last week I spoke to the minister regarding the lease. I'm hoping for a good outcome and I think it would be a pertinent time for those questions to be answered. But we will just have to wait and see."
Mr McCormack also stressed the importance of the continued presence of the RAAF Base at Forest Hill.
"I'd like to see the best outcome for both Defence [and council], so that the RAAF maintains the presence it has had there since 1939," he said.
"I'd also like to see the council have that lease so we can continue to use Wagga as a gateway to the Riverina via air services that have been successfully run... for many decades."
Meanwhile, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout would not be drawn on the specifics, but reiterated the importance of reaching an agreement soon.
"Council leases the airport from the federal government and for the last several years we've been seeking clarification as to the tenure of our lease," Cr Tout said.
"We were informed late last year in a meeting with the assistant minister [for defence Matt] Thistlethwaite that the asset review the Department of Defence were doing would be complete around January or February and would have an answer.
"We have been following that up... and a staff member had an interim meeting with the assistant minister, but we are still waiting and there's no final decision [yet].
"But there may be some avenues we are following to try and seek some more information over the next couple of days."
