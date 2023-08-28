The Daily Advertiser
Court approves $137.2 million PFAS compensation for landowners near RAAF bases including Wagga

By William Ton
August 29 2023 - 9:00am
The Federal Court has approved a $132.7 million settlement for toxic foam at seven air force sites, including the Wagga RAAF base at Forest Hill. Picture by Les Smith
Thousands of landowners affected by toxic firefighting foam at air force bases across Australia, including Wagga's RAAF base, will share more than $130 million in compensation from the federal government.

