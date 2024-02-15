Loss fuels Coolamon's fire for grand final rematch with historic rival

After last year's devastating grand final loss, Coolamon have a fire in their bellies as they prepare for this week's rematch.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong proved too good for the girls in green last year, but captain Georgia Beard is confident her side can swing the score in their favour this year.
A strong preseason and desire to prove themselves will drive the team, who hope to put a dampener on the Lions' premiership flag unveiling.
"The girls are feeling really confident and the loss last year for us in the grand final was a hard one," Beard said.
"It's put a bit of a fire in our bellies heading into Friday and we know it's their flag presentation as well, so that only sparks the fire even more."
Disappointed with their round one loss, the Hoppers were polished against Temora last week.
Kicking with 75 per cent accuracy, Beard said consistency in skills down the field has been a focus for the group this season.
Pleased with the impact of new coach Aiden Macauley, the playing group is thriving under his leadership.
"Credit to the girls, they are being awesome they're really putting in the hard work this year and I know most trainings we're out there practising for goals doing around the world, kick ins, things like that, and it's not just our forwards," she said.
"We're really trying to get everyone involved in the goal kicking and trying to make those conversions.
"It brings confidence within not just our forwards, but the whole team.
"A lot of girls wear different hats like some of our backs were being played up forward and swapping through there and everywhere, so it's good to always have that baseline skill."
While women's football remains relatively new to both clubs, they have a rivalry that spans back decades.
Last year's grand final cemented women's football in that rivalry.
Beard said it brought the side even further into the club feeling.
"We're going in really confident knowing that we're fit, and we've got great skills," she said.
"We've got a really great community behind us, and with Ganmain we have that long-standing history in both the men's and women's footy now, which is exciting, so we're hoping to get a few down to the game to support us."
Coolamon play Ganmain at Gamian Sportsground this Friday at 6:30pm.
Wagga Tigers v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Maher Oval (6.15pm)
East Wagga-Kooringal v Charles Sturt University at Gumly Oval (6.30pm)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Coolamon at Ganmain Sportsground (6.30pm)
Narrandera v Leeton-Whitton at Narrandera Sportsground (6.30pm)
Marrar v Temora at Langtry Oval (6.30pm)
Collingullie-Wagga v Brookdale at Crossroads Oval (7pm)
Northern Jets v Griffith at Ariah Park Recreation Ground (7pm)
Turvey Park v North Wagga at Maher Oval (7.30pm)
