Woman to face court accused of setting man on fire at Riverina property

A woman has been charged after she allegedly set a man on fire at Howlong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 23-year-old remains in The Alfred hospital in Melbourne with serious burns following the 5.30am incident.
He had been in an induced coma following the incident, and hospital staff on Monday, January 15, confirmed he was in a serious but stable condition.
Detectives launched an investigation and have arrested a 22-year-old woman while she travelled on the Riverina Highway from Howlong to Albury.
She was charged with burning or maiming by using corrosive fluid.
The woman was released on bail and will face Albury Local Court on February 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.