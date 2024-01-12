Man remains in induced coma five days after being badly burnt

A man remains in an induced coma five days after he was burnt during an incident at a Howlong property.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a Russell Street home about 5am on Sunday, January 7.
A 23-year-old suffered major burns during an incident.
Police on Friday said he remained in a coma after being flown to hospital in Melbourne.
"The 23-year-old-man was taken to Albury Hospital before being airlifted to (The Alfred) Hospital in Melbourne, where he remains in an induced coma.
"Detectives attached to Murray River Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Albury Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
