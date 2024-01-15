The Daily Advertiser
Huge show of support for man badly burnt in fire at Riverina home

January 15 2024 - 6:00pm
Jake Loader, 23, was burnt in a fire at a Howlong home and suffered third degree burns. Picture supplied
A man remains in hospital more than a week after he was badly burnt at a Howlong property, with a fundraiser generating more than $35,000 to assist him.

