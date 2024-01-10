Local health district resumes full services after Christmas break

Normal services will resume at three community hospitals in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) after cuts were made over the Christmas period.
Temporary service cuts were made to Berrigan, Boorowa, Batlow, Coolamon-Ganmain and Urana hospitals in December to enable some services to continue in the wake of staff shortages.
These included the early closure of emergency rooms, forcing thousands of people to travel to other towns to access 24-hour medical care.
From 7am on Monday Berrigan, Boorowa and Urana Multi Purpose Facilities (MPS) have resumed normal 24/7 services.
Batlow MPS will remain closed from 9pm to 7am until January 29, with patients advised to present to Tumut hospital if 24 hour services are needed.
Coolamon-Ganmain from 5pm to 7am until January 29 with patients advised to present to Junee MPS.
In case of emergency, people should call 000.
A spokesperson for MLHD acknowledged the temporary service changes would be disappointing to the impacted communities.
"These temporary changes support our dedicated staff and ensure the continuation of safe, high-quality healthcare services for all patients while nursing recruitment continues. ," she said.
"MLHD recognises and is deeply thankful for the outstanding commitment and tireless efforts of our nurses and midwives.
"We are working closely with NSW Ambulance to maintain 24/7 response to emergency care."
MLHD have struggled for years to find nurses to staff their hospitals - particularly in smaller hospitals and MPS.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park recently revealed there were 1112 full time equivalent nurse positions left unfunded after the 2024 - 2025 financial year.
In MLHD, 41.6 positions will be effectively defunded at the end of the next financial year.
Despite the MLHD hiring new nurses, addressing staff shortages remains a lingering problem.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford has repeatedly said the local health district is working on a long-term solution to staff shortages.
