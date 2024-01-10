The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Local health district resumes full services after Christmas break

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated January 10 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said they are working on addressing staff shortages across the region. File picture
MLHD Chief Executive Jill Ludford said they are working on addressing staff shortages across the region. File picture

Normal services will resume at three community hospitals in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) after cuts were made over the Christmas period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.