The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) will receive a much-needed injection of human capital, with 59 newly-graduated registered nurses ready to begin their careers in the region.
The graduates are set to be a boon for the beleaguered health district, which has historically struggled to attract appropriately-skilled workers.
The MLHD will welcome a total of 134 new registered nurses (RNs) in 2023, with the next intakes in May and August.
Graduate nurses will be employed across 17 hospitals within the MLHD, as part of NSW Health's Gradstart program - an initiative aimed at bringing more nursing and midwifery graduates to the regions.
MLHD Director of Nursing and Midwifery Christine Stephens said the newly-commencing graduate nurses bring enthusiasm and excitement to the next stage of their careers as RNs, and will be a welcome addition to the MLHD's dedicated workforce.
"2023 will bring exciting opportunities for our newly graduated registered nurses, we hope that today marks a long and successful nursing career within MLHD," she said
"Previous graduates have applauded the learning opportunities that regional facilities across the district have provided, and the reward of working as a part of local communities."
Ms Stephens said she had seen a greater number, and a more diverse range, of nursing students coming to the area in recent years, as word has begun to spread that the best nurses are trained regionally.
Nurses at large regional hospitals like Wagga Base are often expected to have a wider range of skills than their city counterparts, due to the large geographic areas they must cover, and the shortages of other allied health professionals in regional locations.
GradStart RN Abbey Guthrie has worked as an enrolled nurse in Gundagai for the past two years, and will start on the surgical ward in Wagga this month.
"It's really busy, and you get a lot of learning experiences," she said.
"You get a lot more clinical experience out here".
Gradstart RN Blair Doherty is a mature-aged graduate from Wagga with a passion for mental health. Originally a graphic designer, his experiences with the local health system as a patient drove him to make a career change.
"It's been a challenge - I haven't done any science since I was in year 9," Mr Doherty said.
"I'm a Wagga person. I've never dreamed of going anywhere else with my nursing.
"I've been working on the acute mental health ward for three years, and seeing the services we can provide to such a large region, and how needed those services are ... it's a real privilege."
