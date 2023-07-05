The NSW Legislative Council is seeking contributions to a new inquiry into birth trauma.
The Select Committee on birth trauma will examine the experience and prevalence of "obstetric violence" - disrespectful or abusive treatment before, during, and after birth.
The inquiry will be chaired by Animal Justice Party MLC, Emma Hurst, who was instrumental in bringing complaints about maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital to public attention, after the issue was raised with her by the Maternity Consumer Network (MCN).
These complaints were lodged with the Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) on behalf of 30 women who complained about being left in dirty bedding, to denial of pain relief, and having their labour observed by students without consent.
Wagga Womens Health founder Jan Roberts said there is a tendency for healthcare organisations to try to sweep these kinds of complaints under the rug. She said she hoped the inquiry would shed light on the systemic factors leading to birth trauma.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Obviously there's been a lot of problems here in Wagga ... There's never any response to most of these things until some sort of group is able to pick it up, put some weight behind it and get some kind of response from the system," she said.
"I'm not throwing stones at any health district. I imagine if you looked into any health district you would find the same kinds of problems.
"It's just that in regional areas, the problems are multiplied ... if there's a shortage of staff in the city, there's always a massive shortage in the country."
Recent studies have shown women - particularly women of colour - are often ignored by healthcare practitioners when they complain of pain. Researchers describe a tendency for doctors to treat non-specific pain as a "women's issue" their body is equipped to deal with.
A revolution is underway in Australia that may force the healthcare system to take women's negative experiences with the healthcare system more seriously.
The federal government began implementation of a national strategy to deal with endometriosis in 2018 - a cause of intense pain and discomfort for many women long downplayed by the health system.
Now, organisations like MCN are casting light on the experiences of people giving birth, and the ways their pain, and traumatic experiences may have been ignored by the health system at an institutional level.
Wagga MP Doctor Joe McGirr said this inquiry was about affirming the commitment women's experiences would be put at the centre of their own healthcare.
"I think it's time we have an inquiry ... to me, concerns are emerging more and more," he said.
"I think the issues highlighted by MCN have brought this to the fore, but I think there's probably been concern around this more generally. I'll note the terms of reference of the inquiry are general, and looking at this across NSW.
"Putting the mother at the centre of care, and ensuring consent is given for procedures, communication is top rate ... these a relatively simple things I'd expect of healthcare workers that would go a long way to making a difference in someone's experience."
Ms Roberts said while she didn't doubt the claims levelled against Wagga Hospital by MCN, it was important to recognise individual healthcare practitioners may not be at fault.
She pointed to short staffing, and low morale as possible causes of birth trauma.
"In many ways, the health system is in free-fall, in crisis," she said.
"There's a shortage of staff, there's an exhausted staff with low morale ... I think people forget that when the general population gets sick, well, nurses and doctors are part of the general population too.
"Nobody can tell you how to prepare for birth ... but if on top of that, you've got an unresponsive, or even negatively responsive health system - which is what it sounds like a lot of these women had - that's where they receive short shrift."
Dr McGirr agreed the inquiry should look to systemic and institutional issues like culture, and overwork instead of hunting for "bad apples".
He said it was important to get a sense of the scale and root causes of the issue before making decisions about how to address it.
"There is a good focus on making sure we get the right outcomes in terms of the clinical safety of the mother and baby, but I think the question is can we do more?" he said.
"I don't want my comments to reflect that I'm thinking of a particular nurse of doctor who's done the wrong thing, but I wonder if, as a system, we've underestimated the importance of going into detail around risks, consent, and communication.
"Hopefully the inquiry will help us identify some improvements we can make to the system that will actually make it better for women."
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park recently revealed there were 1112 full time equivalent nurse positions left unfunded after the 2024 - 2025 financial year. In the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), 41.6 positions will be effectively defunded at the end of the next financial year.
With the Riverina already suffering from a critical shortage of nurses, this could add further issue
Mr Park said he strongly supported the inquiry.
"I commend Emma Hurst MLC for her advocacy on this important issue and support the establishment of an inquiry into birth trauma," he said.
"It's important we know more about the causes and factors contributing to birth trauma and its impact on women and their families.
"The NSW Government is committed to providing respectful, evidence-based and equitable maternity care that improves the experiences, health and wellbeing of pregnant women and their families."
For more information about this inquiry, including the committee membership, the terms of reference, and to lodge a submission, see the inquiry webpage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.