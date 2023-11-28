The Daily Advertiser
Morphett receives first All Australian selection after breakout year

By Tahlia Sinclair
November 28 2023
Ally Morphett (centre), pictured with teammates Laura Gardiner and Chloe Molloy, was one of three Sydney Swans players selected in the 2023 AFL Women's All Australian team. Picture via Sydney Swans
Wagga's Ally Morphett has been named in the 2023 AFL Women's All Australian team.

