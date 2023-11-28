Morphett receives first All Australian selection after breakout year

Wagga's Ally Morphett has been named in the 2023 AFL Women's All Australian team.
The 20-year-old's first selection in the team of the year side, her selection alongside Sydney teammates Chloe Molloy and Laura Gardiner marks the first time the club has been represented in the side.
Morphett had a breakout season, dominating in the ruck before a wrist injury in round seven ended her year early.
Commanding her role from the first bounce of the season she received a round one rising star nomination during the Swans' win over GWS.
"This award (All-Australian selection) means so much to me. I worked really hard to take my game to another level this year, and I feel like I did that," said Morphett.
"I wouldn't have been able to be the player I am without my team mates and the club support. To be a part of the All Australian team is surreal, it's an honour."
A front runner for the competition's rising star award, Morphett was narrowly beaten by fellow Riverina talent GWS teenager Zarlie Goldsworthy.
Voted on by an AFL panel on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, Morphett was just one vote behind Goldsworthy, receiving top votes from four of the nine judges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.