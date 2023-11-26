The Daily Advertisersport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Breakout and broken: Morphett reflects on season ups and injury downs

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 26 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ally Morphett celebrates with teammates after Sydney's first AFLW win in round one of the 2023 season. Picture via AFL Women's/Facebook
Ally Morphett celebrates with teammates after Sydney's first AFLW win in round one of the 2023 season. Picture via AFL Women's/Facebook

It's no coincidence Ally Morphett had a breakout season with Sydney Swans this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help