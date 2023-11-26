Breakout and broken: Morphett reflects on season ups and injury downs

It's no coincidence Ally Morphett had a breakout season with Sydney Swans this year.
Catching attention from the first bounce of the 2023 season, the Wagga-born ruck had decided back in 2022 that this would be her year.
Starting preseason early and focusing heavily on her role as a teammate rather than an individual, Morphett knew to be better for herself she needed to be better for her team.
And it was a drive that came from within, with the 20-year-old admitting she shocked staff with how hard she'd worked upon returning to the club.
"I worked really hard in my off season and my fitness levels really sky-rocketed and it helped me take my game to the next level," Morphett said.
"Even playing preseason intra-club games, I shocked staff a fair bit, and that made me realise before heading into the season that I really could have a breakout season this year.
"I wasn't trying to overthink it at all or do something spectacular, I was sticking to what I knew, our club's process, our game plan and thinking that my fitness could help carry me.
"I've always had this high expectation of myself and other people have had a fair high expectation of me because they see a lot of potential but I've never really been able to showcase it in AFLW football.
"So I just got to a point at the end of last season where I was unfit and I was like right I'm going to do something about this now, I got myself really fit and going into that first game I wasn't thinking about it much, it was just about the game.
"It was just so much easier to play because I was so fit."
Morphett didn't just impress Swans staff though, but the entire AFL community, and with 29 hit-outs, 18 disposals, seven clearances, and one goal, she earned a well deserved rising star nomination in the club's first win in the women's competition.
Joining the club for their inaugural season last year, she said the differences between the two seasons have been fantastic.
With a settled playing group and a better understanding of each other as teammates, Morphet said it was easy to keep momentum throughout the season.
As her star continued to rise, she was marked as favourite to win the AFL Women's rising star award but a season-ending wrist injury in round seven drew everything to a halt.
Sustaining a fracture to her scaphoid bone, she was ruled out for the remainder of the season, the hardest challenge she said she's had to face yet.
With her hand still in a cast, Morphett said the mental toll was worse than the physical.
"It really did take a toll on me," she said.
"I was very upset about it for a while, but sport throws so many challenges at you in so many different areas, so I feel as though this was more of a mental challenge for me.
"I've learnt so much from it, I've become more resilient."
Eager to maintain what fitness she can while injured, Morphett wasted no time sitting down.
"I started running like a week after I'd broke my wrist to get fit for the next season, but that's very difficult, being on the sideline, running around the sideline while you're watching your teammates training, running around and kicking the footy, that was like probably the hardest part about it," she said.
"It really challenged me to even be a better teammate, and although I'm sitting on the sideline watching, cheering the girls on, I can still bring that same energy that I did have when I was playing and really help with those girls and get them into the game.
"I feel as though I did a fairly good job in that area but it was a massive challenge for me and I'm obviously still experiencing it but I'm getting there."
Watching her team make their inaugural finals berth, Morphett said it wasn't too hard to sit on the sidelines, knowing there was nothing she could have done to be out on field.
"To be honest I think that I had accepted the fact my season was done and no matter what I wouldn't be out there playing," she said.
"No matter how much I tried to recover from my injury, it's a bone injury so I couldn't really do anything, so I was on the sideline, more hyped up, with goosebumps wishing that I was out there because, it just would have been a huge energy to be out there, but obviously sucks but I feel as though being there for the girls and being support, really is what mattered and what was my role on the day."
Still with a week before she's hoping to have her plaster cast removed, Morphett's already got eyes on another big preseason.
Feeling lopsided having had one arm out of action for so long, she's keen to return to the gym as soon as she can.
"I'm planning on having a pretty big off season this year again, because I know how much it benefited me last season," she said.
With just one last AFLW engagement before the year is out, the W Awards, Morphett isn't holding hope she'll be standing on the stage come Monday night.
Nominated for rising star and in the All Australian squad, she said she's just hoping to have an enjoyable night out with friends.
But award or no award, Morphett's already won, having just signed a four-year deal to stay in the red and white.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.