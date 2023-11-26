No expectations for Morphett at W Awards, backs Goldsworthy for rising star

Everything Ally Morphett touched turned to gold this AFL Women's season, but the rising star nominee has thrown her support behind a cross-town rival ahead of the W Awards on Monday night.
A massive opening round effort earned Morphett her rising star nomination, but it's round two nominee Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS) who has caught the young ruck's eye.
The Riverina pair had both been tagged as favourites to win the award throughout the season, though a season ending wrist injury prevented Morphett from taking the field after round seven.
Reflecting on her own nomination, Morphett said she wasn't thinking about accolades during her round one performance against GWS but she was ready to make an impact this year.
"At the time I was thinking that I'm going to make my mark here, but it's more about being in the game and making sure I was playing my role," Morphett said.
"It's very nice at the time to have individual accolades but you know, I'd more like to win a premiership."
With 19 players nominated alongside her, including fellow Swans Ella Heads and Sofia Hurley, Morphett's eyes have been drawn to Goldsworthy all year.
"It's great to see Zarlie Goldsworthy as the favourite for rising star being another New South Wales home grown product, it's absolutely great to see her being recognised for the amazing year she's had," she said.
"I'm really hoping that she gets rising star because she's had one hell of a season and seeing a bit of home grown talent up there [would be good]."
Reflecting on the growth of girls and women's football in the region, Morphett would like to see even more talent from the Riverina making it to the top league.
Pleased to see how far it has come since her time in the local competition, the East Wagga-Kooringal junior would still like to see more.
"I feel as though it's grown so much more since I was playing footy, so it's great to see," she said.
"There could definitely be more of it, but it's grown a lot and I look back and it does make me feel a bit proud and sad but it's becoming such a huge thing and I love coming back and seeing so many girls playing footy especially in country footy leagues."
Humble in her own nomination, she said she's attending the awards night purely for some fun, with no expectations attached.
"It's pretty exciting, I'm going into Monday night not expecting to get up on the stage but to have a good night and get around the girls, and congratulate those who do win and get recognised for their seasons," Morphett said.
"I'm just there purely for a fun night."
A strong contender for rising star, Morphett has also been named in the 2023 All Australian squad of 42, with the final team of 21 to be announced at Monday's awards.
The AFL Women's rising star award is presented to the best young player in the home and away season, players must be under 21 years of age at the start of the season's calendar year.
