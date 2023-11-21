The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Riverina, 92km/h wind gust observed at Deniliquin

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west Riverina on thunderstorm alert as 92km/h wind observed
South-west Riverina on thunderstorm alert as 92km/h wind observed

Wind gusts of more than 90km/h an hour have been recorded in the Riverina's south-west as a severe weather warning is issued for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help