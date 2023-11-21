South-west Riverina on thunderstorm alert as 92km/h wind observed

Wind gusts of more than 90km/h an hour have been recorded in the Riverina's south-west as a severe weather warning is issued for the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology released the alert late on Tuesday afternoon, advising the region to prepare for severe thunderstorms with large hailstones and damaging winds.
A swathe of the Riverina has been put on notice, with Deniliquin, Hay, Corowa, Finley, Jerilderie and Albury most likely to be impacted.
" A moist northeasterly airstream and a deepening inland trough will promote the development of isolated severe thunderstorms across parts of NSW today," the bureau said.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours."
A wind gust of 92km/h was observed at Deniliquin at 3.27pm.
In other news
Predictions of wild weather on Monday bore fruit in scattered parts of the region, with an intense downpour at Nangus causing flash-flooding and serious damage.
The roof was ripped from one home, according to NSW SES, whose volunteers arrived to find the building flooding from the heavy rain.
