The owners of a Riverina service station arrived to work to find their windows smashed and stock scattered across the floor after an alleged break and enter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Mobil Junee, on Seignior Street, at about 2.10am following reports of a break and enter.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A short time later at about 3am police were patrolling along Byrnes Road, Bomen, when they attempted to stop a white Holden Commodore sedan, which was allegedly seen leaving the service station.
After the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle stopped on Bomen Road, at Cartwrights Hill, where two men were arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dylan Jacobsen, 26, and Tyrone Whitley, 18, faced Wagga Local Court on Tuesday after being charged with a string of offences over the alleged smash and grab and pursuit.
Both men face charges of aggravated break-and-enter in company and stealing (less than or equal to $60,000), using an unregistered vehicle and causing or permitting use of an unregistered vehicle on the road.
Jacobsen, who was also charged with driving while disqualified, remains in custody after being denied bail by Magistrate Rebecca Hosking.
Whitley also appeared accused of not displaying P-plates. He was granted bail under strict conditions, which included a curfew and that he not have contact with Jacobsen.
Both men are due back before Wagga Local Court on December 6.
