The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police arrest Wagga men after alleged Mobil Junee break and enter, pursuit

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV footage reveals the moments before an alleged break-in on the Mobil Junee. Picture by Mobil Junee
CCTV footage reveals the moments before an alleged break-in on the Mobil Junee. Picture by Mobil Junee

The owners of a Riverina service station arrived to work to find their windows smashed and stock scattered across the floor after an alleged break and enter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help