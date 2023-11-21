An unexpected and intense downpour on Monday afternoon saw a Riverina village hard-hit by hail and flash flooding, with one home's roof swept away in the chaos.
NSW SES volunteers from Gundagai attended a house in Nangus at about 2pm on Monday following requests for assistance after the home's roof blew off.
A spokesperson for NSW SES said upon arrival the house was flooding due to the heavy rain.

A tarp was strapped over the house to stop the rain from getting in and sandbags were provided to the occupants.
Nangus residents said there had been a spell of heavy rain mixed with hail and heavy winds which led to some properties experiencing mild flash flooding.
