A rag-tag team of cross code footballers earned themselves the Ramsay Cup on Monday night after a competent win over Kooringal High School.
The Kildare Catholic College side handed Kooringal a 42-14 defeat in the grand final, in muggy conditions.
Coached Kieran Udy and Peter Hunt said the growth in the side across the four weeks was incredible, and the win was well deserved.
Hoping to have snagged a few converts, they're proud of the team.
"They played well, at the end of the day, you've got a very mixed bag of players," Hunt said.
"Individually they're all good sportsmen, they're all good footballers, but there were only two players that had ever actually played rugby union before.
"The whole program is about teaching them the basics of rugby, the fundamentals of rugby, and then just teaching them to use what they do naturally in their other sporting codes.
"There's a lot of Aussie rules boys who don't understand the positional play of rugby league, rugby union, so it's about changing it into language they understand."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Fresh legs was the biggest distinguishing factor for the side, who were able to out run their opponents through to the final whistle.
"It sort of opened up in the second half, Kooringal scored just before the end of the first half and then scored in the second to come a bit closer," Udy said.
"I think as the game went on, we had a bit more energy, more legs.
"We had some subs, and Kooringal had none, so I think that for them fatigue started to set in where our boys could keep going at 100 per cent, so that certainly helped."
With some fast runners helping the side extend their leading margin over Kooringal, Udy is hopeful the experience might bring some players into club union next season.
"They loved it, loved it," the Kiwi said.
"I think we might have a few converts to rugby union, which is what is needed over here given the state of your Wallabies."
Lachy Field was named player of the final for his efforts on Monday, while Malakai Charles was presented with the player of the tournament award for an outstanding four-week performance.
Udy said Angus Williams and Jackson Clarke were to be commended on their efforts also.
Juggling players from across codes in the team, the pair were particularly impressed with vice-captain Benoni Bitwayiki who doesn't play any football code through the winter season.
Thrown right into the deep end, he swam brilliantly.
"He doesn't actually play any footy, he's been great. He wears his heart on his sleeve and we named him vice captain," Hunt said.
"Never played football before, we threw him right in the thick of things, right in the front row, and he couldn't get out of the way.
"He had to make tackles, he had to make runs because he was right in the middle of it.
"We threw him in the deep end and he swam like hell."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.