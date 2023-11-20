The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wagga cricketer Jake Scott will captain NSW Country

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga cricketer Jake Scott will captain NSW Country at the upcoming U19's Male National Championships that are being held in Albury. Picture from Cricket NSW
Wagga cricketer Jake Scott will captain NSW Country at the upcoming U19's Male National Championships that are being held in Albury. Picture from Cricket NSW

Wagga cricketer Jake Scott has been named as the NSW Country captain for the upcoming U19's Male National Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.