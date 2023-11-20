The Daily Advertisersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brett Littmoden officiated a Wagga Cricket game on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand umpire Brent Littmoden officiated the first grade clash between Wagga RSL and South Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
New Zealand umpire Brent Littmoden officiated the first grade clash between Wagga RSL and South Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

There was a new face officiating in Wagga Cricket on Saturday in the clash between Wagga RSL and South Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.