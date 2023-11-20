There was a new face officiating in Wagga Cricket on Saturday in the clash between Wagga RSL and South Wagga.
Brent Littmoden is visiting the region from Christchurch and he decided to make the most of the rare opportunity to umpire a couple of games whilst in Australia.
"It was really my own doing," Littmoden said.
"I just approached Anthony McGettigan at Cricket NSW and he put me in touch with Wagga umpires.
"It kind of all fell into place from there and he said there'll be an opportunity for you to come do first grade cricket and here I am.
"That's how it all came about, I just thought I'd make the most of the opportunity."
Littmoden is visiting family in Cootamundra and he said that he was enjoying seeing the region for the first time.
"Yeah it's great to be here and experience everything that Wagga has to offer," he said.
"It's my first time in the area and I'm very lucky to have family that live close by.
"I'm very grateful to the Wagga Wagga Cricket Association for having me here, it's really great."
Littmoden said he's into his second full season of umpiring back home and he noted that the highest level game he has officiated was a premier class two-day under 17's contest between Canterbury and Otago.
"I'm still relatively new," he said.
"This is only my second full season of umpiring.
"I played the game for a long time and was captain of my local team in Christchurch.
"I am still quite new to it but I'm learning lots and this is all part of the learning experience for me being here."
Littmoden will officiate a second game this coming weekend before making his return to New Zealand.
