They're young, but they're mighty and the Bidgeegators have put on another strong performance in their second round of games in the premier league.
Off the back of two wins over ANU last fortnight, a short on players outfit wasn't able to get over Nordek at Oasis on Saturday.
Down 12-1 and 27-4, coach Terri Inglis said the efforts in the pool did not reflect the scoreline.
"Nordek are really strong, they have taken out the championship in Canberra a number of times over the last five years," Inglis said.
"It was a really fast paced game, so the girls did really well and I don't think that, especially in the second game, the score reflected the amount of effort they put in or how the game rotated, I just think Nordek, they're that next step above really."
With little preparation together compared to their opponents, and with just two senior aged players in Saturday's team, Inglis was pleased with how the group came together.
Acknowledging there's still plenty of growth and improvement ahead of the team, she said they're doing well for their first taste of higher level senior competition.
"Pretty much everyone in the pool yesterday was still a junior except for two, so they're all really young and learning how to play together," she said.
"Some of them have been over in Canberra playing in the winter competition so that's been really good for them as well but we're only two or three games into this new competition and I think they did really well."
For Inglis, time will be the side's biggest asset as younger players get more experience in the pool, and the group gels together.
"A lot of them play under 17s together so I'm sure they're trained in under 17s but then some of them don't either, so it's hard to pull the team together sort of last minute and expect them to gel, that comes with time," she said.
"When you get to know players better, you know where they're going to be and how fast they're going to swim and all those sorts of things, it will all come with time."
New to the competition they may be, there was a familiar face on their opponents team, with local Chloe Lotz a mainstay in the Nordek outfit.
Congratulating the talented player for her win, Inglis said there was a little extra motivation to perform for girls who play in representative sides alongside Lotz.
"Chloe's a strong player and I heard our goalie, she saved one of Chloe's shots and she actually plays in the Raiders with Chloe and she's like 'I wasn't going to let Chloe score against me' so that was quite funny," she said.
With plans to see the side continue to improve with each game, Inglis said they couldn't be happier to be playing in the premier competition.
"We're affiliated with ACT water polo now and it has been amazing, they've come over to Wagga, the coach for the Nordek women's team has coached national teams and they're so helpful and they're always giving feedback," Inglis said.
"When you play against really good clubs like that you become better, so it's only going to make water polo stronger."
Their next premier league games will be played in Canberra in February.
