The Rock-Yerong Creek will be fit and ready when the 2024 season comes around, with the Magpies preseason set to begin on Monday.
Under new playing-coach Caren Hugo, they'll be one of the first netball programs to return to the court following the 2023 season.
Hugo said a combination of new faces and eager returning players led the decision to get their preparations underway.
"We've got a couple of new faces, so we're just trying to give them all the opportunity to sort of meet the girls and have a little bit of fun with preseason as well," Hugo said.
"Get some balls in hands nice and early and build some team camaraderie, work with the girls and put some things in motion that I thought we could use."
Hugo said the emphasis will be on fun and skill-based fitness for the remainder of the year before they return in early 2024.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Stepping into the coaching role after playing in the A grade side this year, Hugo said she's looking forward to taking on additional responsibility in the team.
"They've always been really keen for advice and stuff all through this year, so I'm keen to take on that bigger role and help them develop their game and see if we can get some wins on the board next year," she said.
New faces aren't the only changes coming next year, with Hugo open to shuffling the court around to find what best suits the playing group.
"I'll probably run a little bit more in goal attack next year, which I've dabbled in a little bit over the past couple of years but it'll be a fun little challenge for myself as well, so I'll hook my teeth into that new role," she said.
"We'll all learn together."
Hoping to set themselves up for a successful 2024, this first block of preseason is all about keeping netball fun.
"It'll be mostly some skill based fitness but through some sort of fun drills and get the girls all around each other and excited for next year, and welcome in those new faces and get them excited," Hugo said.
"It's also to help them to learn about our environment."
With the push to begin preseason coming from players themselves, Hugo said she's glad to have the team enthusiastic to get back into the swing of things.
"It makes me excited that they will get in and do the work" Hugo said.
It was a long season for TRYC in 2023, with the Magpies unable to get a win on the board.
