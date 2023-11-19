The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

The Rock-Yerong Creek netball to begin preseason after poor year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rock-Yerong Creek will be fit and ready when the 2024 season comes around, with the Magpies preseason set to begin on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.