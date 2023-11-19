Another stellar knock from Beck Frostick guided St Michaels to their third win of the season as they defeated Lake Albert by 28 runs.
Frostick crafted a fantastic knock of 90 at the top of the order for the Saints that continues his awesome start to the season which has already seen him notch up two centuries.
His contribution helped St Michaels post a strong total of 9-230 and Saints captain Nathan Corby praised Frostick's innings.
"Yeah he's class," Corby said.
"He is just on a different level this year."
Frostick wasn't the only contributor though as Corby (34), Luke Friedlieb (19no), Nathan Dohl (18) and Angus Grigg (18) all played their part with the bat.
Corby has made note in recent weeks that Frostick needed more help to post a winning total and believed that it was a solid batting performance from his side.
"I think so," he said.
"We've talked about it a fair bit lately about stupid shots and picking your time when to go.
"I don't think we did any of that, we batted all the way down to nine and 10 and I think it was very smart.
"Both sides batted fairly well, just patience and you never really felt like you were in on that deck.
"It's a credit to both teams."
The Saints got off to a great start with the ball dismissing Bulls opener Alex Tucker for four early before Jacson Somerville (21) and captain Haydn Pascoe (41) steadied the ship.
Corby (3-37) finished with the best figures for the Saints however he noted it was far from a stress-free bowling performance.
"It got a bit nervous at the end there," he said.
"Beck was bleeding a fair few runs and I think we were all bleeding a fair few runs.
"Around the 40th over I was getting a little bit panicky with Brookesy (Nathan Brookes), (Connor) Bock, (Scott) Billington and Posty (Tim Post).
"They all can go and they all can get runs so it was nervous times for myself.
"I probably should've bowled Davey (Garness) a bit more but it is what it is and we got a win anyway."
Corby was really pleased with the performance of his side but also noted the efforts of the Bulls who were without captain-coach Rob Nicoll.
"Any win at this stage really is a bonus coming off the last three years," he said.
"It was really good, I think it was a pretty hard deck to bat on and you really had to get yourself in and both sides did that.
"The bowling from both sides was unbelievable and the batting and patience was also really good from both teams."
The Saints find themselves sitting third on the ladder after round six and Corby admitted it was a bit strange to be amongst the top few sides after battling for wins over the last couple of years.
"Yeah it's uncharted waters for myself," he said.
"But it's good, the plan was to get as many wins as we can before Christmas to put us in as a chance to get into the semis.
"Last few years we didn't really know how to win so it's really good with a couple of old heads back into the team guiding and assisting, it's really good."
St Michaels 9-230 (B Frostick 90, N Corby 34; N Brookes 3-29, C Bock 3-42) d Lake Albert 202 (H Pascoe 41, C Bock 30no; N Corby 3-37)
