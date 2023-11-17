A man has pleaded not guilty to trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs through the Riverina after police allegedly more than 350 grams of cocaine at Gundagai.
James Le-McKay, 20, pleaded not guilty to one count of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, 377.7 grams of cocaine, and not guilty to a back up charge of possessing a prohibited drug in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
He also pleaded not guilty to a freshly laid charge of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, namely 368.8 grams of methylamphetamine.
Shortly after 11pm on March 25, Le-McKay and a co-accused Kole Collings-Graham - both from Brisbane - were arrested after police pulled over a car on Mount Street at South Gundagai.
The pair were both charged with commercial supply of cocaine and possessing a prohibited drug after officers allegedly found 377.7 grams of cocaine in their possession.
Collings-Graham, 20, was also charged with driving while disqualified.
Appearing in court earlier this year, both were ordered both to post $2000 for bail and surrender their passports.
In court this week, police laid an alternate charge alleging Le-McKay also supplied 368.8 grams of methyl-amphetamine between 11.05pm on March 25 and 12.30am on March 26 at South Gundagai.
Dialling into court by phone on Wednesday, Le-McKay pleaded not guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine.
The court heard the matter will now proceed to the district court where it will be committed for trial.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking adjourned the matter to the Wagga District Court on December 15.
Collings-Graham is yet to enter a plea and will return before the court on November 29.
