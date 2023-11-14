The Daily Advertisersport
Henwood Park to return to Football Wagga women's competition

November 14 2023 - 4:21pm
Henwood Park will re-enter the Leonard Cup competition for the 2024 season, with ex-Wanderers coach Rod Buik returning to the club to bolster the women's program.

