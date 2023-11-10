The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon is hopeful of a strong result

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon is hopeful of picking up a strong result in the Golden Wheel on Saturday.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

