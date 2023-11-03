Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has hit out at the state's corrections minister for failing to consult with the community on the de-privatisation of Junee prison.
Ms Cooke's office requested an urgent briefing on the transfer on Tuesday, when rumours started circulating in the community. She said she never received a response.
Prison operator GEO are the largest employer in the area, and have been involved in fundrasing for a variety of local causes.
She said it was important for the minister to be upfront about how this would affect Junee more broadly - not just prisoners and prison workers.
"They have been a major employer in the town - one of the biggest in the Riverina region - which obviously has significant flow-on effects within the broader community," she said.
"They've also been a part of various fundraising efforts including supporting our farmers through previous droughts, and have initiated programs whereby inmates contribute to the beautification of the town, creating an inviting place to live, work, and visit.
"[The minister] needs to be clear about his decision; explain any impact it may have on the broader community; and outline what the government is going to do to address any social and economic ramifications."
Corrections Minister Anoulack Chanthivong said his office had offered Ms Cooke a briefing on Wednesday, but she was not available.
"My door is always open. Ms Cooke is always welcome to contact me or my office to discuss issues around Junee," he said.
"I attempted to contact her twice [Thursday]."
GEO's contract for Junee Prison expires in March 2025. The government's plan to take over its operation will put it in state hands for the first time since it opened in 1993.
The government's transition plan includes locking in around 340 jobs in the region.
Junee mayor Bob Callow said while the security of a government job might be good for some workers, GEO leaving the region was a huge loss for the community.
"They [GEO] have probably been the best corporate partner a local government could ask for," he said.
"The contribution they've made to the community has been outstanding, and I don't know of any organisation of their size that works so hand in hand with the community.
"I'm struggling to see any positives at this stage."
Cr Callow said he heard about the government takeover earlier this week from a GEO representative, and has not been contacted by Mr Chanthivong.
"Does the minister even know the size of the town that's around Junee jail? Was this decision made last week? We don't know," he said.
"I'd love for the minister to pick up the phone, send a press release ... anything really, so we know what's going on."
Mr Chanthivong said there would be more information available before the transfer took place.
"This is just the first step in this process which won't be completed until 2025.
"This is a win for frontline staff and the community. It means locking in stable, secure and well-paid public-sector jobs for the region.
"We'll consider all options as contracts for other privately-run facilities get closer to renewal with a focus on delivering the best value for NSW and better outcomes for communities and the inmates."
