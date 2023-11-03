The Daily Advertiser
Firefighters called in as fire starts in Wagga CSU's National Life Sciences Hub building

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 3 2023 - 2:48pm
Firefighters worked hard to confine a fire that had broken out in a plant room at the CSU Wagga campus on Friday. Picture by Taylor Dodge
More than 20 students and staff members at a Wagga university were evacuated as flames erupted in a plant room on the second storey of a building block.

