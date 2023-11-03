More than 20 students and staff members at a Wagga university were evacuated as flames erupted in a plant room on the second storey of a building block.
Police, paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to the Charles Sturt University Wagga campus at about 12.40pm on Friday following reports of a fire.
FRNSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said five trucks including a hazardous materials unit responded to the fire located in a plant room on the second storey of a building in the National Life Sciences Hub.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It is believed the plant room is used for ventilation.
"Firefighters responded to a small amount of smoke and flames coming from a plant room on the second storey," he said.
"They did a really good job confining it to that room."
The fire was extinguished shortly after 2pm, with crews remaining on scene to clean up.
Superintendent Alexander said the damage is mostly to the apparatus including smoke and water damage.
No people were injured and at this stage there is nothing to indicate the fire may have been suspicious.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
A spokesperson for the university confirmed no staff, students or community members had been impacted by the fire.
"We thank NSW Fire and Rescue for its prompt action and we will work with them to ensure the safety of the site," they said.
"There is no detail as to the cause of the fire."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.