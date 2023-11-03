The Daily Advertiser
Diwali prepares to light up Wagga with colour and diyas

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
November 3 2023 - 1:30pm
Manoj Dundigalla and Fetzy Mathew are preparing for the sold-out Diwali event to be held on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Manoj Dundigalla and Fetzy Mathew are preparing for the sold-out Diwali event to be held on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's Indian community will host a sold-out festival for Diwali on Saturday, featuring dance, songs and fun for everyone.

