Wagga's Indian community will host a sold-out festival for Diwali on Saturday, featuring dance, songs and fun for everyone.
The celebrations promise to be a colourful event, with guests wearing ethnic costumes and special prizes for the best dressed.
It is also set to feature cultural dances showcasing the diversity across India, including traditional classical dancing like Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi, fireworks sparkles as well as a DJ at the end of the function.
"Because Wagga's Indian community is so multicultural we are trying to organise people to get dressed up in the each of their state's costume if possible," Fetzy Mathew, one of the event organisers, said.
Wagga Indian community organiser Manoj Dundigalla said people would be able to see different cultures.
"Like Kannada which is South Indian ... North Indian like Gujarati ... so you have not only have Bollywood dancing, but cultural folk dances as well," he said.
The festival of Diwali is a major religious festival amongst Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains.
Although its origin is diverse, its central theme is a victory of light (good) over dark (evil).
This theme is central to what Diwali means for Mr Dundigalla - defeating one's inner demons and embracing the light.
One of Diwali's stories is of the king Lord Rama defeating the demon Ravana, something Mr Dundigalla celebrates.
The organisers of the event have made it clear its welcoming and inclusive to all.
"Most people can come and join so ... even though it's says Diwali we don't do it with any religious rituals, it's more like get together," Mr Dundigalla said.
The event is a ticketed event with a three-course meal and drinks. It will be held in the Mater Dei Primary School Hall at Lake Albert from 5pm.
