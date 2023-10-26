The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Fully fledged 15s women's competition on SIRU's agenda

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Inland are exploring shifting to 15s after Waratahs won this year's premierships in the 10s format. Picture by Madeline Begley
Southern Inland are exploring shifting to 15s after Waratahs won this year's premierships in the 10s format. Picture by Madeline Begley

Southern Inland are looking to expand their women's competition to the full 15-a-side format in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.