Salmon ready to line up with ParaMatildas in Para Asian Cup campaign

After a hugely successful campaign in Japan last month, Carly Salmon will again pull on the ParaMatildas uniform to compete in the Para Asian Cup.
Flying to Melbourne this weekend, Salmon will head into a week-long camp at Home of the Matildas before Australia has their first game of the Cup on Saturday, November 4.
Salmon said it's been a whirlwind experience joining the ParaMatildas this year and she's excited for the opportunities ahead of her.
"We have a week camp in the lead up at the Home of the Matildas, just because the girls are from all over Australia, so we don't often get to train and play together," Salmon said.
"That will be a good chance for us to start training and getting familiar with each other again, getting into a nice routine and then we start playing from Saturday.
"Thankfully there weren't too many changes from Japan, I'm actually really excited because obviously Japan was just a perfect lead up into the Asian Cup, the girls started to become really familiar with each other and their different abilities, how we play, and also we got to experience what it's like being an elite athlete."
Learning more about the holistic experience of being an elite athlete, from preparation and recovery to the importance of nutrition and rest, Salmon said she's heading into the camp with a better idea of what will be expected of her.
Following their undefeated run in Japan, the campaign theme of Undefeated is Forever was announced earlier this week for both the women's and men's competition.
Salmon said it's a powerful statement to take into the competition alongside their male counterparts the Pararoos.
"I think it's extremely powerful," Salmon said.
"I think it kind of sums up both the male and female teams extremely well.
"Throughout the tournament I'm sure that lots of the player's stories will come to light, and it still blows me away, I'm still learning about all the players and their stories and the struggles and the battles that they've had to get through in order to be able to compete at the level that they are now.
"They've been through a lot but there's no complaints, they use it as a strength and I do believe regardless of what the outcome is at the Asian Cup, I do believe that it's extremely accurate."
Relatively new to the ParaMatildas system herself, Salmon said she's been lucky to have huge support in pursuing her elite sport aspirations.
The year two teacher said her principal has been flexible in helping her live what she's called a Hannah Montana life, teaching one day and representing her country the next.
Her position within the team has also been a great conversation starter with students at her school.
"I think without teaching I would take football too seriously, so it's quite a nice balance between the two," she said.
"The kids don't really know how big it is, so I feel a bit like Hannah Montana, it's nice to get the best of both worlds.
"I think it has kind of hit them [post Japan trip] and they get it a bit more.
"Now they're actually really curious about the word 'para' in front of Matildas because that always went over their heads, so now we've had lots of conversations with more than just the year twos about what the para part means and what disabilities there are.
"It's actually a really nice way to start the conversation and they think it's so cool, before they'd not heard of it where now they kind of see me like I've got a little super power which is cool."
Unable to pinpoint one overwhelming emotion, Salmon said she's feeling a mixture of nerves, excitement, and anticipation as she prepares for the tournament's start.
Hoping to take strength from her nerves, she said she'll go into the camp and tournament with a relaxed outlook, happy to play her role as needed within the team.
The ParaMatlidas will open their campaign against Japan, and she said they'll go into the game confident but not complacent.
"The trip to Japan was so invaluable for us to be able to get together and see how we all play and how we fit together," Salmon said.
"We had quite a few successes in Japan so it does give us confidence but also, that doesn't mean that we can take it easy and take the foot off the break because obviously, the purpose of that tournament was for the Japanese team to come together as well and I'm sure us defeating them three times has probably given them a bit of fuel, so I have no doubt that they'll come back firing."
The 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships (Para Asian Cup) kicks off on Saturday, November 4, with all games broadcast on SBS.
