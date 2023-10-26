Josh Thompson will play his 200th game for Wagga City this weekend against South Wagga.
Debuting during the 2008-09 season, he is the first Cats player to reach the incredible milestone.
Thompson has gone from being a teenager making his first grade debut to now being a premiership winning captain-coach at the Cats and winning nine premierships as a player across the two-day, one-day and Twenty20 competitions.
With both a Brian Lawrence and Anthony Baker Medal in his trophy cabinet and having scored over 5000 runs at first grade level, there's nothing that Thompson hasn't accomplished in his career so far.
Thompson said that it was an honour to be the first Wagga City player to reach the milestone and he admitted that he was surprised it's been 14 years since he made his debut.
"Yeah I can't believe how quickly it's happened to be honest," Thompson said.
"I start looking back now and I've played for 13 or 14 seasons which is hectic and it feels like I only started playing yesterday.
"I love the game and I love the cricket club and it is an honour to be the first to play 200 games.
"Hopefully with what we are doing correctly there can be many more to join us in the near future."
A stalwart of the Cats, Thompson said it was good that he could now help the next generation take their first steps in the top grade having once been a youngster himself trying to prove he could cut it at senior level.
"I guess it is a bit of a circle of life thing," he said.
"It is good to pay back the club for how well they treated me when I first come on the scene.
"Everyone was very new and we weren't a very successful club, I know we got whopped for the first two to three seasons I played.
"But then with a bit of recruiting with guys like Warren Clunes, Dean Crane, Jono Nicoll and even Rob (Nicoll) coming back and all that sort of stuff.
"Aaron Maxwell is also in that thing too, he just rocked up one day and said I want a game of cricket and now he is probably going to play 200 games for us at the end of the year.
"It's been great and it is really good to repay the club by trying to help all these young guys coming through and making sure they've got someone stable just to help them in those moments when it's tough.
"Have a little bit of guidance when things are confusing and not as enjoyable and hopefully we get to see a lot of success from these kids this year and it'll make the job really worth it."
During Thompson's time at Wagga City they have not only transformed from being a battler to a powerhouse of the senior competition, they have also built up one of the strongest junior programs.
Thompson said the Cats junior program was of huge importance to the club as that is where the future of the Wagga City lies.
"That's our number one priority at the moment," he said.
"To make sure that there is an avenue from junior cricket to senior cricket.
"If you have a look over the last five to six seasons, 90 per cent of the kids are quitting after under 16's and they are not going on to play senior cricket.
"I think that's why our competition has lacked through those lower grades and at the moment there is a massive step between second and first grade.
"It'd be nice to close that gap eventually and file that down through the other grades, that's our main goal and if we can do that successfully then I think we've done a good job."
The Max Knight Challenge Cup is up for grabs this weekend when the Cats play host to the Blues and both sides enter the contest in different circumstances.
The Cats have won both of their opening two games of the year while South Wagga are 0-2 and sit on the bottom of the ladder.
While pleased with the efforts of his young side so far, Thompson is keeping his expectations in check ahead of their first one-day game of the year.
"I think they have done a really good job," he said.
"But we are just going to take it week by week.
"We haven't played a 50 over game with the kids and they are only young bodies, most of them being bowlers 10 overs is a lot of hard work.
"We'll see how this weekend goes but I'm sure they are pretty keen.
"The other variable is we are not too sure how Robbo is going to play, it's usually a pretty flack deck but we are obviously going to be the first team to play there.
"We will just take it as it comes."
The Cats will make three changes with Jack Harper, Louis Grigg and Sean Gaynor all coming out of the side that beat Wagga RSL last weekend.
