The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Josh Thompson will play his 200th game for Wagga City this weekend against South Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson will become the first Cat to play 200 games for the club this weekend against South Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson will become the first Cat to play 200 games for the club this weekend against South Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley

Josh Thompson will play his 200th game for Wagga City this weekend against South Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.