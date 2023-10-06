Drivers looking to rush back home as the school holidays come to an end are being warned to think again.
Riverina Highway Patrol Sergeant Hannah Bloomfield is urging motorists to be cautious as the number of vehicles on the region's roads will be high over the next couple of days.
"With NSW school holidays coming to an end we are urging road users to be reminded of their responsibility on our roads to drive responsibility and to the conditions," she said.
"We are also reminding everyone that police will be out in force.
"We will have Traffic and Highway Patrol out and about focusing on our legislation, particularly as we come to the end of holidays.
"Traffic is anticipated to be a bit heavier over the weekend with people returning from their holidays and getting ready to go back to school, so we want to remind everyone to do the right thing, take those breaks and drive safely."
Police will be targeting offences including driver fatigue, with motorists urged to pull up every two hours or if they are feeling tired.
"If you are tired make sure you do pull over and have a break and manage your fatigue," Sergeant Bloomfield said.
School zones will also come back into force from Monday, with police reminding motorists to be aware.
Sergeant Bloomfield said it is the driver's responsibility to ensure their own safety and the safety of their passengers.
So far this year, according to Transport for NSW, 271 people have died in crashes across NSW, 190 of those on rural roads. The overall figure is already more than last year's road roll, which was 218.
Only six days into October and there have already been two deaths relating to crashes across NSW.
