For Uncle Hewitt Whyman, the Voice to Parliament referendum isn't political - it's personal.
A voice is something the Wiradjuri Elder never had growing up, so now he is using his to speak up and back the formation of an advisory body for First Nations people.
Uncle Hewitt was born the eldest of fourteen siblings in the town of Deniliquin, where he grew up on the banks of the Edward River.
Life wasn't easy. He recalls the poverty, the lack of water and electricity, and the dirt floor he grew up with, but he believed his parents provided their family with the best lifestyle they could.
The poverty was made harder with the Aboriginal Protection Act which dictated what they could or could not do and what places they could go.
Racial abuse and discrimination was not far from his upbringing and would affect all his life whether it be employment or going to the shops.
"It wasn't unusual when I was growing up to see shop windows with signage saying Aboriginal people will not be served in this premise," Uncle Hewitt said.
"For me ... as a teenager in my mid-teens, 17-18, that was frightening."
Things only got harder when the Stolen Generations took place as several of his brothers and sisters were removed from his family when he was a child.
Throughout his life, Uncle Hewitt said he felt he was denied a voice - something he believed would have stopped the removals from his own family.
"We were always referred to as Aboriginal people and more," he said.
"I used to be called a n----r, c--n and alike. That hurt, we had to live with that - we had no voice, we had no one to complain against."
The Voice to Parliament comes from a 440-word Uluru statement of the Heart, which states that there would be a process of a Voice, Treaty and Truth telling.
The Voice proposes to be an advisory body for First Nations people across Australia, which would provide input into the federal government's decisions and policies that affect their lives.
The advisory body will be constitutionally enshrined which would prevent any government from removing the body altogether if it passes.
The Voice wouldn't be a veto or have powers to overrule Parliament. It would comprise a national voice as well as local and regional voices.
"We can't go reconciling if we don't recognise Aboriginal people in the constitution," Uncle Hewitt said.
"If the Voice fails, then what is Plan B? And I quote Noel Pearson: 'Do we have a Plan B or does reconciliation die?' And he says so it should."
Uncle Hewitt remains optimistic and believes that the result will be close. He's hoping younger people will be the key in getting the Voice over the line.
At the end of the day, Uncle Hewitt believes it would be a question of truth telling and how we look back on this historical moment.
"Mis and disinformation are far from telling the truth and I think we need to get over that, if any of these things are on your mind, the questions have answers, talk to people," he said.
Uncle Hewitt believes if the "No" campaign wins, that status quo would remain as it did for hundreds of years.
He said now was the time for action.
The call to action, he said, would help address the various issues facing Indigenous people today, such as health and the over representation of Indigenous people in custody.
Uncle Hewitt also believes economic issues affecting Australians, such as the housing and the cost of living crisis, are much more pronounced and costlier in Indigenous communities than they are in the cities.
The official day for the Voice referendum is October 14.
Voting is compulsory for this referendum, with early voting currently under way.
For more information, visit the AEC website.
