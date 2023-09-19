The Daily Advertiser
Brad Ashcroft capped off a superb return season with a brilliant five-goal performance in the Bulldogs' grand final win

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 20 2023 - 9:15am
Brad Ashcroft kicked five first half goals in the Bulldogs' 31-point win over Griffith in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith
Brad Ashcroft kicked five first half goals in the Bulldogs' 31-point win over Griffith in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park full-forward Brad Ashcroft capped off a superb return season with a brilliant five-goal performance in the Bulldogs' grand final win against Griffith.

Local News

