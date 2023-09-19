Day excited for chance to defend Australian Rugby Shield crown

Lachie Day is looking forward to the chance to defend the Australian Rugby Shield.
The Waratahs fullback has been selected in the final ACT and Southern NSW Griffins squad for the second year running.
He's looking forward to heading to Queensland next week.
"It's very exciting obviously coming off the back of a premiership and winning last year and knowing how good it was," Day said.
"I think we will go in a bit more as a favourite than what we did last year, they didn't really give us a chance last year with NSW Country and Queensland Country being the two more favoured.
"We know how good we are as a team and it's just about playing footy."
Day and Tumut halfback Jack Ketteringham are the only Southern Inland players in the team this season.
Former Wagga City playmaker Dylan McLachlan is also in the squad.
However Nick McCarthy is also on board as the forwards coach.
McCarthy is looking forward to the challenge.
"It will be a lot of fun and I really enjoyed the learnings from last year working with such an experienced coach with Frank Condi so to be able to link up with him again and Craig McMahon, who is one of the better attacking five-eighths I've seen play in Canberra is another good opportunity to test myself in a semi-professional program again," McCarthy said.
He's pleased to see two players from the region make it through.
"Lachie was there last season and really benefited from it so it will be great to go as a more experienced player this year," McCarthy said.
"Jack has done a great job through the rep pathways this year, has been really consistent and showed his skills really well on Saturday."
The squad was finalised after the Capital Cup and then a trial win over ACT under 19s on Saturday.
Day believes having the core of last year's group will be a positive for the side.
"There's a similar core of players still around but there are some new faces which is pretty exciting," he said.
"The team will be just as strong, if not stronger than what it was last year."
There's plenty of Southern Inland flavour in the initial women's squad.
Ten players from the region were selected, Waratahs trio Amy Fowler, Willow Hills and Georgie Lindsay, Ag College's Tessa Good, CSU pair Biola Dawa and Emma Hickey as well as Griffith's Amie Fazekas and Cornelia Tanielu part of an extended squad.
A final decision on the makeup of the squad to head to Brisbane is yet to be confirmed.
The Australian Rugby Shield starts next Wednesday with the Griffins to tackle Victoria while the Kestrels campaign starts with a clash against the Australian Defence Force side.
