FORMER Wagga jockey Mick Travers' decision to concentrate solely on training continues to pay dividends after landing another winner at Corowa on Tuesday.
The season is only seven weeks old but Travers brought up his seventh winner when Magical Slipper ($2.80) got the cash at Corowa.
A top Nick Heywood ride helped Magical Slipper to an all-the-way victory in the Fillies & Mares Benchmark 58 Handicap (1300m).
Magical Slipper was only having her fifth start for Travers since arriving from the Phillip Stokes yard and she managed to go one better than her last-start second placing at Gundagai.
Travers was pleased to see her break through and credited Heywood for the well-judged ride.
"She's starting to pick it all up now," Travers said of the four-year-old mare.
"It was a lovely ride there in front and rated her perfectly.
"She did (cop some pressure) mid-race but Nick must have felt that he was going good enough to find that kick and got the job done thankfully."
Magical Slipper won by three quarters of a length from Arachidi ($5.50), with the horse that piled on the mid-race pressure, Impatient Miss ($7.00) back in third place.
Heywood was pleased to ride a winner for Travers.
"I'm glad to ride Mick a winner. He's been a good mate since I started being a jockey and it's good to reward him with a winner today," Heywood said.
"He's doing a great job with his team at home. I think the last couple of weeks he's been flying so I was lucky enough to pick that ride up and done the job for him.
"He placed her correctly today and even though it had a big weight, she was able to jump and run and this track favours on pace runners so we were able to get a nice run in front and kick away."
Wagga jockey Danny Beasley took riding honours at the meeting with a winning treble.
Beasley enjoyed success on Galbalan ($1.90), The Big Shamrock ($1.40) and Sandastan ($5.50).
