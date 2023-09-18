Pat Lemmich has joined an exclusive group as a life member of Ag College.
After six years at the club, including four on the committee and two as president, Lemmich was bestowed the honour earlier this month.
It comes as he prepares to leave following university studies.
Current president Ted O'Rafferty thought it was a deserved honour.
"Pat has been instrumental in our success over the last few years so it was good to finally reward him," O'Rafferty said.
"He's spent four years on the committee, two as president, and has done a lot for the club.
"He's played 70 first grade games over the past six years, and one of those was during COVID when we didn't play, so that's a pretty big achievement."
Lemmich also received the Spirit of Rugby award.
Meanwhile Harry Parnaby took out both the first grade best and fairest award as well as the most outstanding player across the whole club.
After linking with the club following a season with University of Sydney Colts, Paranby has enjoyed the move.
"It's my first year down here but I've enjoyed a lot of things," Parnaby said.
"It's a good environment to be in."
It showed with his game with Parnaby helping to lead Ag College's charge to the preliminary final after showing his versatility in the forward pack this season.
The 20-year-old was pleased with how things unfolded despite missing out on a grand final appearance after a nine-point loss to eventual premiers Waratahs.
"We were there and it was only a couple of things that just didn't work but we could have gone the whole way," Parnaby said.
While Lemmich leaves a big hole in their side, Parnaby is set to be in for the long haul as he looks to transition into the veterinary science degree.
In other first grade award Alex Meades was named best forward, Mac Cusack best back while Josh Elworthy won the coaches award.
Meg Seis took out the women's best and fairest while Kara Yelland was named best forward, Alice Trevaskis best back and Kate Hodges took out the coaches award.
Jackson Buda (second grade) and Jack Seis (third grade) were the other best and fairest winners on the night.
