The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ag College honours departing Pat Lemmich

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Lemmich received life membership of Ag College at the club's presentation earlier this month. Picture supplied
Pat Lemmich received life membership of Ag College at the club's presentation earlier this month. Picture supplied

Pat Lemmich has joined an exclusive group as a life member of Ag College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.