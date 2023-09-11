No joy for Country teams at Capital Cup

Southern Inland's best were unable to taste any success at the Capital Cup.
Both the men's and women's representative teams failed to score a win at Bateman's Bay on Saturday.
After guiding Waratahs to the Southern Inland premiership this season, Nick McCarthy took the reins of the Brumbies Country team.
Coming off a 31-7 loss to City South in their first game, the Country outfit put in an improved showing against the Brumbies under 19s before conceding a late try to fall 19-14.
McCarthy was pleased to see some improvement throughout the day.
"It's a difficult carnival for us to go to, playing against players who train and play at a higher level than our boys on a weekly basis," McCarthy said.
"The speed and accuracy of the game is something that takes a bit for us to get used to on the day."
McCarthy thought it took 20 minutes for the side to get into their clash with City South.
They trailed by 22 points at half-time before things levelled out in the second half.
"We played some pretty good rugby after that, the boys worked out where they needed to speed it up and get a bit more accurate around the breakdown, worked a bit harder off the ball defensively.
"It was a bit of a reality check I suppose.
"It's a hard one to make that step so quickly and a lot of our guys haven't had much rugby over the last four to six weeks either, and the Canberra comp only finished two weeks ago.
"They were a bit more in game mode than we were but in the second match against the ACT under 19s, who are preparing for the nationals, we played really well."
After scoring all 26 points for Waratahs in their grand final win, Lachie Day was among the Country team's best.
McCarthy was again impressed with his efforts.
"He's one of those guys who can step up to the level that he's in, he kicked well, scored a good try in the game against the ACT under 19s," he said.
Tumut halfback Jack Ketteringham was also a strong performer across the day while Eroni Naua and Tomasi Nabuliawaqa stood out in the under 19s game.
The Country women's team was held scoreless by their City rivals.
However coach Mark Macarthur didn't think the 37-0 scoreline was a true reflection of their efforts.
"The game wasn't as bad as the scoreline and it didn't really reflect the performance," Macarthur said.
"We defended really well but were just unable to capitalise on the moments we had.
"We probably defended for 70 minutes of the game so we didn't get the ball too much and they were very good at turning the ball over and we weren't quite quick enough to make sure it didn't occur.
"When we did get ball in hand and we went wide we made 30-40 metres at a time, which was really good, we just couldn't maintain momentum going forward."
Tessa Good, Willow Hills and Jess Simpson were among the best for the Country side.
