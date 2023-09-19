The Daily Advertisersport
Wagga's Paul Kelly reflects on his three years as Sydney Swans captain under the late Ron Barassi

MM
By Matt Malone
September 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Wagga's Paul Kelly celebrates his 1995 Brownlow Medal win alongside his Sydney Swans coach Ron Barassi (left), who passed away last Saturday. Picture by Getty Images
THE late Ron Barassi is being remembered as 'the saviour' of Sydney Swans by his trusty lieutenant of three years, Wagga's Paul Kelly.

