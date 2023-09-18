Royals win back to back division one premierships

Royals have finished their season with a perfect record after defeating LAC United in the Wagga Hockey division one grand final on Saturday.
The reigning premiers went into the game as favourites, but were careful to not become cocky before taking to the field.
Captain Jo Jolliffe said it was a dominating performance from her team, who looked composed all game.
"We had a good game, it always is a good game against them, but I think we had most of the play for the game," Jolliffe said.
"We controlled most of it, we probably had 90 per cent of the play in our attacking half, everyone had a good game, I don't think it was excessively hard, everyone had each others back which was good.
"There were plenty of attacking opportunities, there were some misses, but that comes with the territory."
Jolliffe said there were some tired bodies by the end of the game, especially with some players backing up from the second grade premiership match earlier in the day.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Overall she felt they withstood fatigue well, but there wasn't a player who didn't do their job.
Providing an opportunity for LAC United to score late in the final quarter, Jolliffe said their keeper did well.
"In the last I think minute we decided that we were going to give our goalie a bit of practise, we had about three corners in a row, but we had plenty of speed there," she said.
"My daughter Lauren [Jolliffe] did the running out, and she's rather quick."
Jolliffe wasn't the only one impressed with Lauren's performance, with the young gun awarded the best on ground medal.
"It was very well deserved, you ask anyone they agree," she said.
"She worked her little butt off, and she played probably one of the best games I've seen her play.
"She always does lots of running and tackles back, and she just controls the centre so well."
Jolliffe said all of the team's younger cohort really stepped up to play some quality hockey in the final.
"The young ones all did really, really well, and to get that 2-0 result in the grand final, one back to back, we're pretty lucky," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.