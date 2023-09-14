The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga reptile catcher Josh Thompson in demand upon snake season

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh's Reptile Relocation owner Josh Thompson with his pet diamond head python Priscilla. Picture by Ash Smith
Josh's Reptile Relocation owner Josh Thompson with his pet diamond head python Priscilla. Picture by Ash Smith

It's only been three weeks since Wagga's Josh Thompson launched his reptile relocation business and he has already been inundated by calls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.