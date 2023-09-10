A driver has been charged after he allegedly led police officers on multiple pursuits, including one at low speed on deflated tyres through Riverina streets.
Police said officers attempted to stop a white Mercedes Benz for a breath test in Wagga about 1.40pm on Thursday, September 7.
The driver allegedly refused to stop and a pursuit started, with the vehicle driven towards Narrandera.
Officers ended the chase for safety reasons before the vehicle was later spotted in Leeton, where officers used stop spikes.
However, the driver is accused of continuing to drive, even with deflated tyres, and refusing to stop.
Police again gave chase, but this time in a much slower fashion.
The slow chase went through many streets before the driver was eventually able to stopped in Narrandera.
The driver, a 34-year-old Narrandera man, was charged with police pursuit, driving in a dangerous manner, driving while suspended and refusing a breath test.
The man was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court.
