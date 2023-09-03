Australia's highest-ranking Greek official gave Wagga a surprise after he stopped by in a whirlwind trip to the city at the weekend.
Wagga's Greek community gathered to welcome ambassador Georges Papacostas as he marked his first ever visit to the city on Sunday.
Joining Mr Papacostas for the informal occasion was military attache Colonel Ioannis Fasianos.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Papacostas expressed gratitude at the community's warm hospitality during a gathering of about 100 members of the community at the Greek Orthodox Church hall.
"Wagga's Greek community is great [and well organised]," he said.
Having never been to Wagga before, the ambassador was surprised at how close it is to the nation's capital.
"It's my first time visiting here and I'm amazed it's not too far away," he said.
While his trip was just fleeting, it has had a good impression on the ambassador who described it as "positive" and a "dynamic place."
He also remarked on the great location of the city and showed keen interest in the local economy.
"Wagga is on the main axis between Melbourne and Sydney so it's in a strategic location," Mr Papacostas said.
Reflecting more broadly on the relationship between Greece and Australia, Mr Papacostas described it as "impeccable", but continues in his work to further "strengthen their relationship."
At Sunday's gathering, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout welcomed the ambassador to the city.
Harking back to when he was completing his studies in 1980, the mayor noted from his own observation, how long Wagga has had a Greek community.
"Back then none of the shopping centres were here... but this church was," the mayor said.
"It's a beautiful [place] where you worship... and it's in the heart of the city."
The mayor also extended an invitation to the ambassador to return in the future.
"I expect you to come here again next time," Cr Tout said.
Wagga and district Greek community president Kosta Papaioanou said despite the short notice, the visit went really well.
"It was great to be able to have a lot of our community out here to welcome the dignitaries here," Mr Papaioanou said.
"It's a very momentous occasion for us."
He said it has been a "big year" for the local Greek Orthodox community, following a visit from the Archbishop Makarios just two months ago.
The local Greek Orthodox community has about 45 member families stretching from Wagga as far north as West Wyalong and as far east as Tumut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.