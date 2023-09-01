The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Narrandera's Tamika Rourke is excited to be playing in the AFLW Futures match on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 1 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera's Tamika Rourke is one of 44 players selected to play in the AFLW Futures match on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Narrandera's Tamika Rourke is one of 44 players selected to play in the AFLW Futures match on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Narrandera's Tamika Rourke is excited to be playing in the AFLW Futures match which is set to showcase the next generation of young talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.