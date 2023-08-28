Tracing has uncovered a further Varroa mite infestation in the western Riverina.
The discovery, in beehives recently moved from the state's Mid North Coast to Balranald, was made during surveillance undertaken by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
NSW DPI chief plant protection officer Shane Hetherington said the latest find followed extensive tracing work of all hives moved from Kempsey, where a cluster was recently detected.
"This infestation is on the border with Victoria and is the fourth we have traced in the last week, which is a testament to the systems we have in place for hive movements," Dr Hetherington said.
"We are very grateful to the majority of beekeepers doing the right thing with their movement permits, which allows us to quickly identify links to infestations and conduct surveillance to uncover any mites which may have moved.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We understand that these recent detections in areas previously free of Varroa mite are disappointing, but we are confident in our tracing systems and we are uncovering these sites quickly."
An infestation of the mite was picked up at Nericon, just north of Griffith, on Friday.
Friday's discovery came 24 hours after it was revealed a biosecurity emergency order would be put in place following a detection at Euroley, near Leeton, and Euston in the Sunraysia region on the border with Victoria.
Balranald is less than 100 kilometres from Euston.
Dr Hetherington said the source of the cluster in Kempsey was still being resolved as DPI teams rapidly follow all movements from that zone.
"We are urging the community to continue to cooperate with us as we work to control the spread of this pest," he said.
The DPI has immediately established emergency eradication and emergency surveillance zones around the site, under a new Biosecurity Emergency Order published on Monday.
The new detection brings the total number of infested premises to 222.
Dr Hetherington said the authority was working with beekeepers and agents associated with the infested hives in almond sites to manage risks associated with declining floral resources, including hive robbing and swarming.
"NSW DPI will need to complete surveillance on high-risk hives in order to develop a plan, which will allow necessary movement of hives while minimising the risk of spreading Varroa further. We are prioritising this work and will provide beekeepers with advice in the near future," he said.
"We continue to work hard to gather surveillance data in all regions to understand where the mite is and contain it, and we strongly encourage all beekeepers to keep up to date with their alcohol washes."
Hive locations and alcohol wash results must be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
For more information visit dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.